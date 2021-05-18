Zoo wine walk, kite festival and more food events this week in Baton Rouge

Stop by the food booths Saturday at Kite Fest Louisiane

In between the kite flying, kite making and fireworks show at the Louisiane Kite Fest, you can take a break and grab something to eat at one of the event’s many food booths. Make sure to bring your family, friends and lawn chairs for everyone!

The event is Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex. Find more info here.

Solve the crime at Phil Brady’s mystery dinner Saturday night

Phil Brady’s “Terror in a Toga!” event includes all the aspects of a classic mystery dinner party with an ancient Roman twist. Felix Festus is a smooth-talking lanista campaigning for a Senate seat—until his sudden murder leaves the rest of the party guests questioning each others’ loyalties.

Guests are invited to enjoy the food and spectate or play a role in the drama on Saturday, May 22, at 6 p.m. Buy your tickets and find more information here.

Enjoy brunch and a show at Superior Grill Sunday

Superior Grill will feature its signature jazz brunch menu alongside a performance by the Justin Burdette Trio on Sunday, May 23, at 11 a.m.

Find out more here. Superior Grill is at 5435 Government St.

