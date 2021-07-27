Wine tasting, brunch, pop-up shop and more food events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Pop-up shop and food court at Buddy Stewart’s Rhythm Museum Saturday

Looking for something to do Saturday afternoon? Head to Buddy Stewart’s Rhythm Museum, which will be hosting an array of locally owned and operated Black businesses, as well as live music and a wide selection of food options.

The all-day event is at the museum, 1708 N. Acadian Thruway. Get more details here.

Red, White and “Bluechon” de Lait and Wine Sampling downtown Saturday

Enjoy a glass (or two or three) of wine Saturday, July 31, while raising money for the historic Bogan Fire Museum of Louisiana. The tasting will feature great food and company to pair along with an extensive wine selection. The choice of reds, whites and a special blue wine from abroad will be paired with a cochon de lait and charcuterie board. You can also participate in a silent auction.

The event takes place at the museum building, 427 Laurel St. Read more about the event and purchase the $35 tickets here.

Happy hours at Tin Roof Friday and Sunday

Wondering were to get some pints this weekend? Tin Roof has happy hours on both Friday and Sunday! The Friday, July 30, happy hour features $1 off pints, 4-6 p.m. You’ll want to come back ready for more on Sunday, because the Aug. 1 special is $1 flagship pints all day.

Read more about Tin Roof’s happy hours this weekend here. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

