Will Baton Rouge see 15-minute grocery delivery in the near future?

Grocery delivery was made popular by the pandemic, but customers now want to get their groceries even faster, and delivery in as little as 15 minutes could be coming to Baton Rouge.

It’s happening in larger markets and should find its way to Baton Rouge soon, says Brent Struthers, a commercial agent at Beau Box Real Estate. Places like GoPuff, which recently opened in Baton Rouge, allow customers to get everything from a Coke to Windex in minutes, and could signal the start of a quicker delivery market in the area.

However, for now, Baton Rouge is lagging a bit. In order to deliver groceries in minutes, stores and delivery companies usually use microwarehouses to store more goods, but Baton Rouge doesn’t have many of those.