Who let the dogs out? 15+ places to get your hot dog fix this summer

Hot diggity dog! National Hot Dog Day is almost upon us. If you’re looking to celebrate this Wednesday, July 16, there are plenty of places in the Capital Region that are flinging franks.

Between Japanese-inspired hot dogs, chili cheese Coney dogs, Korean corndogs and of course, the classic hot dog, the Red Stick is home to many tasty options. Here’s where to find them. Mmmmm… this list makes us want a hot dog real bad!

7633 Jefferson Highway

Blast to the past at Dearman’s Diner for a hot dog. The restaurant is dated to the ’50s and has that classic hot dog we all know and love. This Wednesday, July 16, Dearman’s is having a buy one, get one deal for hot dogs from 3-5 p.m. to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

It’s best to play on a full stomach. So, between playing slots, stop into the ESPN BET Sportsbook to grab a footlong Coney topped with house chili, sharp cheddar, jalapeno and sweet onion relish.

2318 Cedarville Ave.

6166 Siegen Lane

The dog-friendly hot dog joint isn’t shy about toppings on its gourmet dogs. Bring your favorite furry friend by Frankie’s for dawgs like the Lobster Dawg, topped with lump lobster meat, spinach, grilled onions and a creamy tomato sauce and the Situation Dawg, topped with mac and cheese and bacon.

7731 Perkins Road

Try a trio of hot dogs at Iverstine Butcher. Choose between the Chicago dog, Chimi Slaw dog and chili cheese dog. Or just get a plain weiner and customize it yourself with toppings.

Follow Oni on Instagram to see where it will pop up next

This Asian street food pop-up offers unique versions of the hot dog with Japanese toppings and ingredients. Try the Japadog, an all-beef dog with Kewpie mayo, furikake, house-made eel sauce and fried shallots. Or if you want something a little extra, consider the Snowdog, which is the same as the Japadog but is also topped with snowkrab salad.

What about Korean corn dogs?

These “corn dogs” are typically filled with either meat or cheese, or a combination of both. The fillings are stuck on a stick and usually dipped in a rice batter. Korean corn dogs are also known for being rolled in fun toppings like potato cubes, crushed Ramen Noodles or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. While they aren’t exactly the classic bunned dogs, there are some great Korean corn dog options around the Capital Area.

Located inside MoMo Tea at 7673 Perkins Road

5271 Highland Road

3260 Highland Road

Other Local Spots to Find Hot Dogs

11135 Coursey Blvd.

18303 Perkins Road

3613 Perkins Road

7415 Corporate Blvd.

14640 Village Market St.

6464 Siegen Lane

13636 Millerville Greens Blvd.

14659 Airline Highway

402 Government St.

6555 Siegen Lane

9730 Bluebonnet Blvd.

526 Florida Ave. SW, Denham Springs

252 South Blvd.

120 S Alexander Ave., Port Allen

159 W. State St.

2948 Highland Road