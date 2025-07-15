Who let the dogs out? 15+ places to get your hot dog fix this summer
Roll up your sleeves. Drizzle the mustard. Keep the Tums on standby. It’s time to dig into local hot dogs 🌭😋
Hot diggity dog! National Hot Dog Day is almost upon us. If you’re looking to celebrate this Wednesday, July 16, there are plenty of places in the Capital Region that are flinging franks.
Between Japanese-inspired hot dogs, chili cheese Coney dogs, Korean corndogs and of course, the classic hot dog, the Red Stick is home to many tasty options. Here’s where to find them. Mmmmm… this list makes us want a hot dog real bad!
Did we miss your favorite weiner joint? Tell us by emailing [email protected].
Dearman’s Diner
7633 Jefferson Highway
Blast to the past at Dearman’s Diner for a hot dog. The restaurant is dated to the ’50s and has that classic hot dog we all know and love. This Wednesday, July 16, Dearman’s is having a buy one, get one deal for hot dogs from 3-5 p.m. to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.
ESPN BET Sportsbook
Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel at 777 L’Auberge Ave.
It’s best to play on a full stomach. So, between playing slots, stop into the ESPN BET Sportsbook to grab a footlong Coney topped with house chili, sharp cheddar, jalapeno and sweet onion relish.
Frankie’s Dawg House
2318 Cedarville Ave.
6166 Siegen Lane
The dog-friendly hot dog joint isn’t shy about toppings on its gourmet dogs. Bring your favorite furry friend by Frankie’s for dawgs like the Lobster Dawg, topped with lump lobster meat, spinach, grilled onions and a creamy tomato sauce and the Situation Dawg, topped with mac and cheese and bacon.
Iverstine Butcher
7731 Perkins Road
Try a trio of hot dogs at Iverstine Butcher. Choose between the Chicago dog, Chimi Slaw dog and chili cheese dog. Or just get a plain weiner and customize it yourself with toppings.
Oni
Follow Oni on Instagram to see where it will pop up next
This Asian street food pop-up offers unique versions of the hot dog with Japanese toppings and ingredients. Try the Japadog, an all-beef dog with Kewpie mayo, furikake, house-made eel sauce and fried shallots. Or if you want something a little extra, consider the Snowdog, which is the same as the Japadog but is also topped with snowkrab salad.
What about Korean corn dogs?
These “corn dogs” are typically filled with either meat or cheese, or a combination of both. The fillings are stuck on a stick and usually dipped in a rice batter. Korean corn dogs are also known for being rolled in fun toppings like potato cubes, crushed Ramen Noodles or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. While they aren’t exactly the classic bunned dogs, there are some great Korean corn dog options around the Capital Area.
Mochinut
Located inside MoMo Tea at 7673 Perkins Road
Oh K-Dog
5271 Highland Road
Two Hands Fresh Corn Dogs
3260 Highland Road
Other Local Spots to Find Hot Dogs
Bull Chicks
11135 Coursey Blvd.
Burgersmith
18303 Perkins Road
3613 Perkins Road
Five Guys
7415 Corporate Blvd.
14640 Village Market St.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers
6464 Siegen Lane
13636 Millerville Greens Blvd.
14659 Airline Highway
Frostop
402 Government St.
MooYah
6555 Siegen Lane
9730 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Original New Orleans Poboy and Seafood
526 Florida Ave. SW, Denham Springs
Pastime Restaurant
252 South Blvd.
River Queen Drive Inn
120 S Alexander Ave., Port Allen
Smash City
159 W. State St.
Wienerschnitzel
2948 Highland Road
