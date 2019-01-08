It’s safe to say Baton Rouge has seen a poke craze in the last year. Southfin Southern Poké opened its second location, and the Capitol Region gained three new poke restaurants.

One of them is poke restaurant and sushi bar, Yuzu, in the Mid City food hall White Star Market.

Last month, Chow Yum Phat owners Jordan Ramirez and Vu “Phat” Le doubled their reach in White Star by opening Yuzu. After the prime Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar space became vacant, they moved Chow Yum Phat to that space and opened Yuzu in Chow Yum Phat’s former spot.

“Chow Yum Phat needed a bigger kitchen,” Ramirez explains. “Since our move, everything runs a lot smoother and is more convenient for the staff.”

Yuzu specializes in build-your-own poke bowls and grab-and-go sushi. It offers daily specials as well as limited, off-the-menu dishes contacted by the chefs. Yuzu customers can dine-in, carry-out or order through the Waitr app.

With their new concept, Ramirez says they plan to mix cultures and experiences—Chinese, Japanese and South American influences are already making appearances. The toppings for the build-your-own bowls include traditional poke proteins, veggies and sauces, as well as interesting additions like green curry vinaigrette, pickled squash, Southern Wild hot sauce and Yuzu’s signature “crack crunch” topping. In the future, the team plans to offer fusion dishes like ceviche tartare and poke burritos.

“We like to play around in the kitchen to test new items,” Ramirez says. “We want to introduce people to new things.”

Yuzu is located inside White Star Market at 4624 Government St.