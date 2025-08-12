Where to find daiquiris in the Capital Region
Pick your flavor and grab a straw, we're going to get daiquiris 🍹🍓
-
Forget the traditional cocktail. Instead, shake it up by ordering a frozen daiquiri, an icy, boozy Louisiana staple.
Kind of like the adult version of a slushie, these bevs are usually made with rum and sometimes tequila or brandy. Local daiquiri dishers keep swirling machines on deck, churning out a variety of fruity flavors.
Looking to try one? Check out these bars and shops in the Red Stick.
|
Did we miss your favorite spot to sip daiquiris? Tell us by sending an email to [email protected].
Louisiana Daiquiri Factory
5725 Essen Lane
Stop by this tropical-themed, couple–owned daiquiri shop and try out their unique flavors like Hennessy Tiger Claw, Pink Panther and HennyRita.
Daiquiris Supreme
26 Lee Drive, Suite D
Can’t decide what frozen flavor is calling your name? Check out Supreme’s daiquiri flight, pick out four flavors for $8, plus you can grab something quick in the drive-thru.
French Quarter Bar & Daiquiris
310 S. Alexander Ave., Port Allen
Take a trip across the bridge to try out this bar’s gallon daiquiris—or their normal sizes— paired with a boiled meat plate or a simple burger and fries.
Mango’s Daiquiris
10330 Airline Highway, Suite B3
This stop combines frozen daiquiris with the environment of a club, fit with music, lights and a dance floor.
Mid City Daiquiri
5170 Government St.
Looking for a place to host your next event? Check out this Mid City spot featuring various daiquiri flavors and an expansive drink menu.
Spanky’s Daiquiris
Various locations
A Baton Rouge staple since the 1980s, Spanky’s has multiple shops in the 225 to find a frozen. Sip on flavors like White Russian, Piña Colada and Spanky’s Adjustment, while enjoying the neighborhood bar atmosphere.
Southern Chicks Cafe & Daiquiris
7112 Florida Blvd.
Whether you’re looking for a daiquiri paired with your homestyle chicken meal or a quick drive-thru frozen drink, Southern Chicks has it with their widely encompassing menu featuring drinks like their specialty Sunset on the River.
Tiger Paw Daiquiris
5635 Nicholson Drive
Offering deals through the week, like buy-one-get-one daiquiris on Wednesday and $1 Jell-O shots, this drive-thru sports bar adds a fun twist to the daiquiri game.
|
|