Where to find daiquiris in the Capital Region

Forget the traditional cocktail. Instead, shake it up by ordering a frozen daiquiri, an icy, boozy Louisiana staple.

Kind of like the adult version of a slushie, these bevs are usually made with rum and sometimes tequila or brandy. Local daiquiri dishers keep swirling machines on deck, churning out a variety of fruity flavors.

Looking to try one? Check out these bars and shops in the Red Stick.

Did we miss your favorite spot to sip daiquiris? Tell us by sending an email to [email protected].

5725 Essen Lane

Stop by this tropical-themed, couple–owned daiquiri shop and try out their unique flavors like Hennessy Tiger Claw, Pink Panther and HennyRita.

26 Lee Drive, Suite D

Can’t decide what frozen flavor is calling your name? Check out Supreme’s daiquiri flight, pick out four flavors for $8, plus you can grab something quick in the drive-thru.

310 S. Alexander Ave., Port Allen

Take a trip across the bridge to try out this bar’s gallon daiquiris—or their normal sizes— paired with a boiled meat plate or a simple burger and fries.

10330 Airline Highway, Suite B3

This stop combines frozen daiquiris with the environment of a club, fit with music, lights and a dance floor.

5170 Government St.

Looking for a place to host your next event? Check out this Mid City spot featuring various daiquiri flavors and an expansive drink menu.

Spanky’s Daiquiris

Various locations

A Baton Rouge staple since the 1980s, Spanky’s has multiple shops in the 225 to find a frozen. Sip on flavors like White Russian, Piña Colada and Spanky’s Adjustment, while enjoying the neighborhood bar atmosphere.

7112 Florida Blvd.

Whether you’re looking for a daiquiri paired with your homestyle chicken meal or a quick drive-thru frozen drink, Southern Chicks has it with their widely encompassing menu featuring drinks like their specialty Sunset on the River.

5635 Nicholson Drive

Offering deals through the week, like buy-one-get-one daiquiris on Wednesday and $1 Jell-O shots, this drive-thru sports bar adds a fun twist to the daiquiri game.