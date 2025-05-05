While Cinco de Mayo falls on Monday this year, there’s no reason you can’t start the week off with a bit of celebration.

Spend the holiday at your favorite restaurant or check out a few new restaurants hosting events on the big day. Here’s a roundup of a few Cinco de Mayo events happening around town today, May 5.

Did we miss your favorite event? Let us know at [email protected].

Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

17097 Airline Highway, Prairieville

1185 Americana Blvd., Zachary

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with live music, tacos and ice-cold margaritas at both locations of this popular Mexican eatery. Rhodes, Maurer & Friends performs from 6-9 p.m. at the Prairieville location. The I-10 Bound Band performs from 4-8 p.m. in Zachary. Find more information here and here.

Blue Iguana Taco Bar & Tequila

5252 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Head to this new restaurant for music, margaritas and Tex-Mex fare. Blue Iguana will be serving Mexican candy, green tea and Blue Iguana shots for $7, along with its speciality cocktails like the Banana Berry and Sueno Maya for $14. Find more information here.

Brasas Perú Cinco de Mayo Celebration

7520 Perkins Road

Enjoy Mexican-inspired dishes in addition to regular menu offerings from this Peruvian restaurant. Grab your best fiesta hat and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. This event is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Find more information here.

JINYA Ramen Bar mini taco specials

10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160

Indulge in a fusion of flavors with mini tacos from JINYA. Pair them with specialty drinks and regular menu items. Enjoy these Cinco specials during regular business hours. Find more information here.

Modesto’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party

3930 Burbank Drive

Experience an outside bar, extended full-service patio, tacos, nachos, margaritas and specialty shots at this block party. The fiesta starts at 11 a.m., and live music from Night Hog begins at 6 p.m. Find more information here.

The Queen’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

1717 N. River Road

Celebrate the holiday with two-for-one taco plates, $3 house margaritas and $2 Mexican draft beers. These specials will be offered during regular business hours. Find more information here.

Urban Daiquiris’ Annual Cinco de Mayo Party

27750 Juban Road, Denham Springs

17497 Airline Highway, Prairieville

Enjoy margaritas, a food truck, tacos and live music throughout this event. Drink options include margaritas on the rocks, frozen or in a fish bowl with a plethora of flavor options. Find more information here.

More places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Baton Rouge

453 Lafayette St.

Call the restaurant at 225-223-6164 for more details.

2504 Government St.

Find more information on Instagram, or call 225-508-4273 for more details.

7673 Perkins Road, Suite A5

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-300-4601 for details.

13214 Coursey Blvd., Suite A

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-228-8701 for details.

Multiple locations

Find more information on Instagram, or call your nearest restaurant for details.

11333 Coursey Blvd. | 225-408-5999

1072 W. Lee Drive | 225-256-5803

Call the restaurant for more details.

3109 Perkins Road

Find more information on Instagram, or make a reservation here.

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-387-2699 for details.

4001 Nicholson Drive

Call the restaurant at 225-256-3937 for details.

5435 Government St. | 225-927-2022

7333 Highland Road | 225-999-7333

Call the restaurant for more details.

10155 Perkins Rowe

Reservations are not needed, but call the restaurant at 225-218-4045 for details.

3510 Drusilla Lane

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-408-3390 for details.

3155 Perkins Road

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-388-9000 for details.