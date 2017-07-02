What’s Up: Taking Flight

A wise person once asked: Why try one beer when you could try five?

From the taps of Tin Roof Brewing Company comes an array of signature and seasonal brews, like the crisp and fruity Juke Joint IPA and the toffee-tinged Perfect Tin Amber Ale. When you’re finished touring the brewery and you’ve bellied up to the tap room’s bar, it’s hard to pick just one.

That’s where the flight comes in. Choose any five of Tin Roof’s 10-plus brews on tap to be served up in 3.5-ounce glasses in a wooden rack. The racks are handmade by one of the brewery’s longtime brewers, using salvaged pallet pieces found in the warehouse.

If asked why one should go for five small beers, Tin Roof Director of Marketing Malena Moreau is quick to answer.

“The purpose is to be able to get a big beer later,” Moreau says. “This allows you to taste everything and then make a decision. For the more inexperienced craft beer drinkers, you can taste all over the rainbow to find what suits you. For the craft beer experts, you get to really savor each one and experience this cornucopia of different beers we have to offer.”

Small sips also keep you from “drinking straight through the hops” and missing the different notes and subtleties of each beer because you’re already tipsy on two pints before you try a third brew. A slower, more measured—and cost-effective—tasting experience lets the drinker sample each beer carefully.

Moreau says some folks come in from out of state to sample several of the new or seasonal brews they’re unable to get back home, but most of the flights Tin Roof sells go to first-time visitors or regulars introducing someone new to the brewery. While it is a choose-your-own-adventure experience, Tin Roof’s knowledgeable bartenders can help tailor each flight to a customer’s specific palate.

Find what you like, and take your time doing it—that’s the idea. Tin Roof will bring the beer. tinroof.com

This article was originally published in the July 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.