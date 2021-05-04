What’s fresh at the Red Stick Farmers Markets for May 2021

Along with the wide variety of plants and flowers available to purchase from vendors like Greenhand Nursery, the market will also have squash, zucchini, snap beans, cucumbers, golden beets and new potatoes from local farmers—all perfect for a late spring meal.
This month is the end of the season for strawberries, so get them while they’re still at the market. But also be on the lookout for blueberries and peaches toward the end of May.
Since May is “Garden Month” at Red Stick Farmers Market, several events will take place at each market, such as this week’s focus on building your own herb gardening. During the week of May 10-15, learn more about Louisiana’s native plants, while you can understand the importance of bees and get your hands on some spring flowers the week of May 17-22. And finally, the week of May 24-29, find out more about what flowers to pick to attract butterflies.
Get more information about these events at breada.org.
Red Stick Farmers Market schedule for May 2021
Tuesday 8 a.m.-noon Goodwood Library
Wednesday 9 a.m.-noon ExxonMobil YMCA
Thursday 8 a.m. to noon Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Saturday 8 a.m.-noon Fifth and Main streets downtown next to the Main Street Market