What’s fresh at the Red Stick Farmers Markets for May 2021

April showers brought the Red Stick Farmers Market May flowers and more.

Along with the wide variety of plants and flowers available to purchase from vendors like Greenhand Nursery, the market will also have squash, zucchini, snap beans, cucumbers, golden beets and new potatoes from local farmers—all perfect for a late spring meal.

This month is the end of the season for strawberries, so get them while they’re still at the market. But also be on the lookout for blueberries and peaches toward the end of May.