What’s fresh this March 2021 at Baton Rouge farmers markets

We’re in the last stretch of winter. That means winter crops such as sweet potatoes will soon be fading out at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

You can still get your fill of hearty veggies like spinach, turnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and kale. However, do expect smaller quantities to be available at the farmers market due to last month’s freeze. Be sure to get to the farmers market early to ensure you get the vegetables you want before they run out.

Ponchatoula strawberry farmers were mostly able to salvage their crops. That means the markets will have a good supply of Louisiana strawberries throughout the month.