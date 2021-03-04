What’s fresh this March 2021 at Baton Rouge farmers markets

We’re in the last stretch of winter. That means winter crops such as sweet potatoes will soon be fading out at the Red Stick Farmers Market.
You can still get your fill of hearty veggies like spinach, turnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and kale. However, do expect smaller quantities to be available at the farmers market due to last month’s freeze. Be sure to get to the farmers market early to ensure you get the vegetables you want before they run out.
Ponchatoula strawberry farmers were mostly able to salvage their crops. That means the markets will have a good supply of Louisiana strawberries throughout the month.
March is also National Nutrition Month. The Red Stick Farmers Market will be highlighting nutrition facts and healthy eating throughout the month within its newsletter. Those interested can sign up here.
The market is challenging attendees to incorporate different fresh ingredients in their meals each week, starting this week with sweet potatoes. It will be sharing recipes and hosting giveaways on Instagram and Facebook.
Red Stick Farmers Market schedule
Thursdays
8 a.m.–noon
Pennington Biomedical Research Center
6400 Perkins Road
Saturdays
8 a.m.–noon
Main Street Market
Fifth and Main streets