What’s fresh at the first Red Stick Farmers Market of 2022: strawberries, citrus, greens and more

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson

Resuming its Thursday and Saturday market schedules this week, the Red Stick Farmers Market kicks off its return from the holidays with fresh strawberries from Fletcher Farms, citrus from Barrois Farm in Plaquemines Parish and lots of other healthy, resolution-friendly produce this Thursday at the rear parking lot of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Also at the Thursday market, it’s an eat-your-greens fest at Frank Fekete Farm’s booth. This week, the Hungarian Settlement farm will sell cabbage, mustard greens, kale, Swiss chard and collard greens, as well as turnips, carrots, celery, beets and green onions. Farmer Eric Morrow of Morrow Farm will bring fresh Louisiana sweet potatoes and shelled fresh red beans and purple hull peas.

Anna Marie Seafood, a Louisiana shrimper, will have various sizes of shrimp flash-frozen on the boat minutes after catch, ensuring a great-tasting, preservative-free product. The vendor also sells by-catch fish, including red snapper and yellow edge grouper portions, red snapper half shell and sheepshead fillets.

Pick up all sorts of value added goods, too, at the Thursday market, including goat’s milk soap from Farm Life, jellies, pickles and hibiscus tea from Lena Farm, local honey from Bocage Honey, baked goods and Vietnamese coffee from Sugar Mill Confections, jams,  pickles, salad dressing and hot sauce from Fletcher Farms and stone-ground grits, polenta, cornmeal, corn flour, crimped oatmeal and other items from Bonnecaze Farms.

Cutrer’s Meats, a family-owned Cajun butcher in Kentwood, will have several cuts of beef and pork, as well as numerous varieties of smoked sausage.

Many of these and other vendors will be present at the Saturday market this weekend, held downtown at Fifth and Main streets. The complete list will be posted on Friday here.


