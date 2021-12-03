What’s fresh this December 2021 at the Red Stick Farmers Market

There are lots of great reasons to cook at home this month, whether you’re entertaining loved ones or just trying to save some money after all the holiday shopping.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is an excellent source for a variety of produce this time of year. In December, the market will have lots of greens, including kale, mustards, Swiss chard, turnip greens and collards. Root vegetables are plentiful, including sweet potatoes, turnips and beets—ideal for those late fall flavors. You can also find broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage.

If you’re into baking, you’ll be able to pick up pecans and cornmeal throughout the month. The market will also be stocked with local citrus, such as lemons, satsumas and Louisiana sweets. Market vendors will be selling holiday sweet treats like baked goods and brittle, as well as goat’s milk soaps.