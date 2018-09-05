An assortment of fresh squashes will become available this month at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Stock image

While September has arrived, Louisiana residents know all too well that it will be a while before we start welcoming any fall breezes—and even longer before we can break out our sweaters.

But that won’t stop the fall harvest from trickling in. That’s right—soon we’ll be able to say hello to an assortment of fresh squashes. We’re talking yellow, butternut and cushaw squashes.

Plus, your dishes will be full of flavor this month with plentiful green onions, bell peppers, mustard greens, okra and jalapeños. Cucumbers are also in season.

Then, toward the end of September (someone alert Green Day), green beans will be coming in season, as well as a limited supply of fall tomatoes.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. This will be the case with summer fruits, as peaches are now officially out of season and watermelons will soon follow.

This Saturday, Country Roads Magazine’s Lucie Monk Carter will join the market for a cooking demonstration. A week later, the queen of tailgating fashion, Leslie Presnall, will be showing off her cooking talents.

Violin students from Danis Salassi’s studio will perform Saturday, Sept. 29, to round out the month.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos

Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market

Sept. 8: Lucie Monk Carter, managing editor for Country Roads Magazine

Sept. 15: Leslie Presnall, blogger behind Southern Flair

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Thursdays

8 a.m.–noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Note: The Thursday, Sept. 6, market will be closed because of Tropical Storm Gordon

Saturdays

8 a.m.-noon

Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets