What’s fresh at the Baton Rouge farmers markets this October 2019

The calendar says it’s fall, even though there aren’t any actual signs of it around here. As the heat continues and everything stays green, autumn enthusiasts can still find some comfort: at the farmers market. At the Red Stick Farmers Market, fall produce is already making an appearance.

This month, find mustard greens, turnips, green beans and cabbage. They’re perfect to make some casseroles and maybe even test out some slow-roast recipes.

If you’ve been mentally planning your Halloween costume since July, rejoice. It’s officially pumpkin season! You’ll have your pick of colorful gourds to carve into spooky jack-o’-lanterns, bake into pumpkin bread or toast up some pumpkin seeds.

Satsuma season is also starting, so grab some juicy citrus to snack on. And further along in the month, you can pick up spinach and kale.

With temperatures still very high, summer produce like okra, eggplant, summer quash, zucchini and tomatoes will stick around. Get your fill before the cool fronts start sweeping in.

For the tailgaters out there, the farmers market has plenty of dips, spreads and cheeses to take your partying game to a whole new level. The farmers market has all the ingredients to make the perfect gumbo, with plenty of fresh chicken, sausage and seafood.

‘Fresh from the Market’ cooking demos in October

Demonstrations are held inside Main Street Market at 10 a.m.

Oct. 5: Chef Mary Brennan, MJ’s Cafe

Oct. 12: Chef Susanne Duplantis, Makeover My Leftover

Oct. 19: Chef Joshua Hebert, Roux 61

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule for October

Thursdays: 8 a.m.-noon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon at the Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 8:

Tuesdays: 8 a.m.-noon at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Starting Thursday Oct. 17:

Thursdays: 9 a.m.-noon at the ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.