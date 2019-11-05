Hurry and grab the last of the warm-weather produce. Okra, peppers and eggplant are on their way out this month, and cold-weather produce is quickly moving in.

Root vegetables like sweet potatoes and turnips will begin to dominate, so start planning your sweet potato casseroles and pies. Look forward to beets and plenty of fresh fall tomatoes, perfect for all sorts of salads.

By the middle of November, a lot more citrus will be available, from satsumas to grapefruit and navel oranges. These are especially great for those cold winter days when you need to fortify your immune system with plenty of citrus to avoid getting sick.

Plantation Pecan will be bringing halved pecans, pecan pieces, in-shell pecans—basically every available form of pecan ready to bake into all your holiday recipes. Really, you can jazz up almost any recipe with these babies.

Other produce available will be pumpkins, squash, green beans, broccoli, cabbage, along with mustard greens, kale and spinach. There are plenty of great uses for these, so buy a bunch and start experimenting with your favorite ways to cook and prepare healthy foods. And for a more comforting use, you can never go wrong with sautéed kale or broccoli cheddar soup.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos in November

Demonstrations are held inside Main Street Market at 10 a.m.

Nov. 9: Chef Chris Lockard, LSU Dining

Red Stick Farmers Market Schedule for November

Tuesdays 8 a.m.-noon at the EBRP Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursdays 8 a.m.-noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Thursdays 9 a.m.-noon at ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.

Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon, Main Street Market at Fifth and Main streets