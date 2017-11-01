It’s November, meaning fall is in full swing. With Thanksgiving just weeks away, we’re already thinking about what we’ll need to grab at the farmers market. But fall produce is reason enough to head to the Red Stick Farmers Market all month.

Butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash are (finally) in season. Serve them with sides of in-season lettuce or green beans. The time is also right for root vegetables like sweet potatoes, radish, turnips and beets. Leafy greens are still at the market, too. Think kale, spinach, Swiss chard and mustard greens. And November means citrus season is officially here. Stock up on local lemons, satsumas, orange and grapefruit all month.

It’s not too soon to preorder a pasture-raised turkey from Iverstine Family Farm for Thanksgiving, which sets up shop at the market every weekend. And if desserts are all you have left to plan for pre-Thanksgiving, the market has you covered. Preorder pies and cakes from the market’s bakers.

Head to the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown this Saturday, Nov. 4, for its 21st anniversary celebration. Stop at the information booth under the yellow tent to learn how you can win a $100 gift certificate from Ruffino’s. The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon. See more details below.

Anniversary celebration lineup



8 a.m.-noon

Live music by the John Gray Jazz Trio



9:30 a.m.

• Harvest blessing by Reverend Dillard of Dillard’s Teacakes

• Cake cutting by BREADA board members

10 a.m.

Fresh from the Market cooking demonstration by Peter Sclafani, chef and owner of Ruffino’s Restaurant

Upcoming farmers market events

Nov. 4: Peter Sclafani from Ruffino’s Restaurant (the market’s 21st anniversary celebration)

Nov. 11: Writer and blogger Aimee Broussard

Nov. 18: Alice Womble from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Nov. 25: Celeste Gill from Chef Celeste’s Bistro

Farmers market fall schedule

Tuesdays

8 a.m.-noon

EBRP Main Library

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursdays

8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

Thursdays

9 a.m.-noon

Exxon Mobil YMCA

7717 Howell Blvd.

Saturdays

8 a.m.-noon

Main Street Market

Fifth and Main streets