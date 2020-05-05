Summertime heat is imminent, which means Louisiana’s stock of fresh produce is switching gears.

Though the heat will push strawberries out of season by the end of May, the first crop of blueberries will be ready to satisfy your berry needs. When the heat settles in mid- to late-May, we might even see sweet Louisiana peaches ready to buy.

The heat will also end the availability of tender greens like kale and Swiss chard by mid-May, so make sure to get your fill before then. Other options like yellow squash, zucchini, green beans, cucumbers and beets will become more plentiful.

Other treats coming in mid- to late-May will be interesting veggies like sweet corn, leeks, tomatillos, bell peppers and jalapeños—all perfect options to spice up your at-home cooking.

Customers are encouraged to pre-order with vendors. The list of vendors and products can be found here.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule for May

Thursdays: 8 a.m.-noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon at Main Street Market, corner of Fifth and Main streets

Be sure to check BREADA’s Facebook page and website for the most up-to-date information regarding the farmers market, and sign up for its newsletter to receive updates, recipes and vendor listings in your inbox.