The month of May ushers in the summer season, bringing bright skies, warmer weather and lots of new produce with it. There are tons of new fruits and veggies to try this month, so be sure and head on over to the Red Stick Farmers Markets to check it all out.

One of the main vegetables to look out for this month is summer squash. Many different varieties of the gourd will be available, like zucchini and crookneck. You can also expect to see large amounts of fresh tomatoes, eggplant, green beans, onions and new potatoes.

May also means the end of strawberry season this year. That said, for a short period of time this month you can catch the overlap of the strawberry and blueberry season, which sounds like a tasty time to take advantage of fresh berries. Cantaloupe will also be coming into season this month.

Bright summer flowers will be plenty at the farmers markets. You can expect vibrant bunches of lilies, zinnias and sunflowers.

The first Saturday of May will feature a visit from the East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardeners. Members will offer up tips for planting summer vegetable gardens. The first Saturday also marks the return of the Baton Rouge Arts Market setting up alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market with handmade goods from local artists.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos in May

Demonstrations are held at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market.

May 4: Chef Taylor and Chef Bryce, Houmas House Estate and Gardens

May 11: Chef Rory Wingett, Rouj Creole

May 18: Theresa Day, I Eat BR

May 25: A special event, the Butterfly Extravaganza, brings in local experts to talk about the best plants for attracting butterflies to your garden. Butterfly gardening plants available for purchase.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

TUESDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

EBRP Main Library

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

THURSDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

9 a.m.-noon

ExxonMobil YMCA

7717 Howell Blvd

SATURDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

Fifth and Main streets

Downtown Baton Rouge