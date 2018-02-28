Weird weather patterns can’t stop the Red Stick Farmers Market from offering the freshest local produce, flowers and more this month.
After the onslaught of freezing and unseasonably warm temperatures and heavy rainfall, Darlene Rowland of BREADA says south Louisiana farmers are thankfully seeing their harvests increase week to week. Strawberries especially are expected to be in abundance at the Thursday and Saturday farmers markets in March.
Final crops of winter root veggies like beets, carrots, radishes and turnips will still be available this month, and leafy greens like arugula, collards, kale and mustard greens will be in good supply.
At the Saturday farmers market downtown, find an early bouquet of fresh-cut spring flowers, including daffodils, dianthus, irises and lilies. For anyone wishing to start a spring garden, be sure to pick up some spring vegetable seedlings for tomato plants and a variety of herbs.
Fresh from the Market cooking demos
Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market
March 3: Cindy Nobles and Melinda Winans, authors of The Fonville Winans Cookbook
March 10: Alice Womble of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
March 17: Celeste Gill of Chef Celeste’s Bistro
March 24: Anne Milneck of Red Stick Spice Co.
March 31: Nick Pulletti of FreshJunkie
Winter schedule
• Saturday markets at Fifth and Main streets are open 8 a.m.-noon.
• The midweek farmers markets are still on winter break.
• Thursday markets at Pennington Biomedical Research Center (6400 Perkins Road) are open 8 a.m.-noon.
