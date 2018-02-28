Weird weather patterns can’t stop the Red Stick Farmers Market from offering the freshest local produce, flowers and more this month.

After the onslaught of freezing and unseasonably warm temperatures and heavy rainfall, Darlene Rowland of BREADA says south Louisiana farmers are thankfully seeing their harvests increase week to week. Strawberries especially are expected to be in abundance at the Thursday and Saturday farmers markets in March.

Final crops of winter root veggies like beets, carrots, radishes and turnips will still be available this month, and leafy greens like arugula, collards, kale and mustard greens will be in good supply.

At the Saturday farmers market downtown, find an early bouquet of fresh-cut spring flowers, including daffodils, dianthus, irises and lilies. For anyone wishing to start a spring garden, be sure to pick up some spring vegetable seedlings for tomato plants and a variety of herbs.

As part of the market’s First Saturdays series, the March 3 market will coincide with the Baton Rouge Arts Market and also feature live zydeco music from local musician Mel Chavis. The March 10 market is a Sprouts Saturday event, where kids can sample food and collect recipes from the Baton Rouge Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics . All children ages 2 to 12 are invited to participate in the program; visit the Sprouts tent 9-11 a.m. to receive a market tote bag and tokens to redeem with local farmers.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos

Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market

March 3: Cindy Nobles and Melinda Winans, authors of The Fonville Winans Cookbook

March 10: Alice Womble of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

March 17: Celeste Gill of Chef Celeste’s Bistro

March 24: Anne Milneck of Red Stick Spice Co.

March 31: Nick Pulletti of FreshJunkie

Winter schedule

• Saturday markets at Fifth and Main streets are open 8 a.m.-noon.

• The midweek farmers markets are still on winter break.

• Thursday markets at Pennington Biomedical Research Center (6400 Perkins Road) are open 8 a.m.-noon.