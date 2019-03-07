As Mardi Gras season comes to a close, we can’t help but feel a little guilty about all of that king cake we’ve consumed. It’s time to focus our attention on healthy veggies and fruits, instead.

Lucky for us, the Red Stick Farmers Markets are brimming with foods even more vibrant than those colorful king cakes.

Louisiana strawberries are at their peak this month. Pick up some of the fresh berries from the market’s farmers, and make sure to be on the lookout for local products using Louisiana strawberries like strawberry bread, tarts, gelato and jellies.

Root vegetables from the winter months such as turnips, radishes, sweet potatoes and carrots are still plentiful. Make sure to incorporate these veggies into some hearty meals for the last few cold days of the season.

Just in time for Lent, Anna Marie Seafood will be offering wild-caught Louisiana shrimp and fish at both Red Stick Farmers Market locations.

Looking beyond our plates—but still on the dining table—spring means Louisiana flowers are blooming. Many different kinds of florals such as Louisiana irises will be in high supply through March. Grab some while you are searching for the perfect produce this month.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos in March

Demonstrations are held at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market.

MARCH 9: Judia and Sherman Dugas with Lena Farms

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule