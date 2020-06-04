June in Louisiana means two things: long, hot summer days, and some of the best fresh produce of the year.

Red Stick Farmers Market is once again providing Baton Rouge with an array of fresh fruits, vegetables and local goods. The star of the show this month is the selection of heirloom tomatoes in red, purple, green and yellow. But tomatoes of many other shapes and sizes will be available. Shoppers will see cherry, grape and larger varieties of tomatoes, as well.

Produce lovers are in luck this month. The market will have fresh-picked veggies like sweet corn, snap beans, squash, zucchini, eggplant, okra and sweet peppers. For those who have a bit of a sweet tooth, fresh blueberries, peaches, cantaloupes and watermelon are the perfect summertime treats.

Red Stick has requested all shoppers wear masks and maintain proper social distance practices. They also ask that customers allow the vendors to bag all items and request that no one touch anything on the counters.

Customers are encouraged to “shop and go” because of health concerns still looming. They understand that farmers markets are a place for communities to gather, but they ask that shoppers be mindful of the safety regulations in order to keep everyone healthy and able to come back for more fresh goods.

Hand sanitizers will also be available at stations throughout the market.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule for June

Thursdays

8 a.m.–noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays

8 a.m.–noon

Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets