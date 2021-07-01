×
What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets in July 2021

  • By Zane Piontek

Just in time for all our summer shindigs, local farmers markets are bursting with fresh produce this month.

The July selection at Red Stick Farmers Market features summer favorites like peaches, blueberries and cantaloupes, with watermelons also available at every Saturday market. Be sure to grab a variety of tomatoes and peppers—sweet and hot—with delicious heirloom varieties of both. And finally, finish off those summer recipes with more favorites like squash, zucchini, eggplant, sweet corn and new potatoes. 

Be sure to stop by the Saturday market tomorrow to pick up local produce for your July Fourth festivities, as well as check out the wares from the First Saturday Baton Rouge Arts Market vendors. See the full schedule below.

Photo courtesy BREADA

Red Stick Farmers Market — July 2021

Thursdays
8 a.m.-noon
Pennington Biomedical Research Center
6400 Perkins Road 

Saturdays
8 a.m.-noon
Main Street Market
Fifth and Main streets

Seasonal markets

Tuesdays
8 a.m.-noon
Main Library at Goodwood
7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Wednesdays
9 a.m.-noon
ExxonMobil YMCA
7717 Howell Blvd.


