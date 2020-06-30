With the Fourth of July coming up this weekend, the Red Stick Farmers Market has all the necessities for the perfect outdoor cookout.

To start the party, head over to one of the markets early this week to pick up all the produce you need before the holiday weekend kicks in. That includes in-season veggies such as sweet corn, yellow and white squash, okra, peppers, eggplant and a wide variety of tomatoes.

You can also grab some locally made cheese spreads, chicken salad and even some free-range eggs to make deviled eggs—the perfect finger food for your at-home party.

What is a summer holiday party without fresh fruit? Ripe blueberries and peaches are available—perfect to throw in a mouthwatering pie or cobbler. And, of course, watermelons and cantaloupe are also in season for a refreshing fruit salad display on the picnic table. Don’t want to put in the work for something sweet? Sugar Mill Confections offers sweet treats that everyone is sure to love.

For the main event, there are a number of meats available, including sausage for the grill. For the seafood lovers, the market has a selection of wild-caught shrimp, red snapper and grouper.

The market will be closed Saturday, July 4, so be sure to pick up all the necessities beforehand at the Tuesday and Thursday markets.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule for July

Tuesdays

8 a.m.-noon

EBRP Main Library

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursdays

8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays (closed July 4)

8 a.m.-noon

Main Street Market

Fifth and Main streets