We are deep into the Louisiana summertime season. The hot, sticky weather means the need to stock up on cool, juicy fruits is no joke.

July won’t see the addition of any new produce into the Red Stick Farmers Market, but customers will see the continuation of summer staples available, including blueberries, watermelon, peaches and cantaloupes.

Other fruits and veggies such as cucumbers, eggplant, figs and okra will continue to be available. Get your fix of sweet corn, snap peas and bell peppers this month, as they’ll be out of season after July.

Don’t forget—each Saturday in July will be accompanied by a cooking demonstration at the Main Street Market.

Upcoming events

Thursday, June 29: The market will be open for its normal hours, 8 a.m.-noon, and will have a special children’s event, 9-11 a.m. Children can browse among five stations that focus on health, art and reading.

Saturday, July 1: Put together your Fourth of July pre-party spread with local meats, wines and produce from the farmers market. Trumpeter John Gray will open this weekend’s “Star Spangled Saturday”-themed market with the national anthem at 8 a.m. The John Gray Trio will then play for market guests, 9-11 a.m. The arts market will also be this Saturday in conjunction with the Arts Council of Baton Rouge, 8 a.m.-noon.

Farmers market summer schedule

Tuesdays: Main Library at Goodwood, 8 a.m.-noon

Wednesdays: Star Hill Church, 9 a.m.-noon

Thursdays: Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 8 a.m.-noon; ExonnMobil YMCA, 9 a.m.-noon

Saturdays: Fifth and Main streets downtown, 8 a.m.-noon