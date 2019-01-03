Ready to tackle that New Year’s resolution of eating and living better? Let the local farmers markets help! There are plenty of seasonal items from local farms and market vendors that are perfect for that new-year-new-me vibe.

Here’s what to get your hands on at the Red Stick Farmers Market this month.

Louisiana Citrus has the spotlight for this month’s fresh fruit pickings. From navel oranges and Louisiana sweets to tangelos and grapefruits, these fruits contain large amounts of vitamin C—perfect for fighting off winter colds and feeling your best. You can also grab some local honey while you’re out to fight seasonal colds and to pair with your favorite winter tea.

Cruciferous veggies, like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower are also perfect for this time of year and will be available all month long. Add that with a big section of root vegetables like turnips and sweet potatoes, and you are well on your way to a hearty winter soup or stew.

Strawberries will be ripening up by the end of January, so keep your eyes out for the sweet berries making their 2019 debut!

Mushroom Maggie’s will be offering shiitake, pioppino, chestnut and oyster mushrooms every Saturday throughout January. Stop by and grab some mushrooms to try something new to ring in the new year.

You can also score sausage, chicken and seafood from farmers market vendors to get your gumbo on.

Restaurants featured in the Fresh from the Market cooking demos:

Jan. 12: Provisions on Perkins

Jan. 19: D’Agostino’s Pasta Company

Jan. 26: Gov’t Street Taco

(demonstrations are held at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market)

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule:

Saturdays

8 a.m.-noon

Fifth and Main streets

Downtown Baton Rouge