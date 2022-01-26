What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets this February 2022

Hold onto your healthy new year’s resolutions a little longer, because February produce is rolling into the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Every Thursday and Saturday in February, you’ll be able to browse fresh bunches of grapes, Louisiana-grown strawberries or carrots pulled straight out of the ground at the Red Stick Farmers Market’s locations at Pennington Biomedical Research Center and downtown’s Main Street Market.

Throughout February, visitors can pick up antioxidant-filled leafy greens like mustard and collard greens, kale and Swiss chard. For something a bit more hearty and versatile, carrots and beets are also set to be available fresh from the farm.