What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets this February 2022

Hold onto your healthy new year’s resolutions a little longer, because February produce is rolling into the Red Stick Farmers Market.
Every Thursday and Saturday in February, you’ll be able to browse fresh bunches of grapes, Louisiana-grown strawberries or carrots pulled straight out of the ground at the Red Stick Farmers Market’s locations at Pennington Biomedical Research Center and downtown’s Main Street Market.
Throughout February, visitors can pick up antioxidant-filled leafy greens like mustard and collard greens, kale and Swiss chard. For something a bit more hearty and versatile, carrots and beets are also set to be available fresh from the farm.
Be on the look out for about 80 different varieties of mushrooms from Mushroom Maggie when visiting the market. Other local vendors are bringing turnips and other veggie favorites to pair with most any health-conscious meal.
Unfortunately for those looking for their Vitamin C fix, fresh-picked oranges, grapefruit and lemons will be harder to come by, after the impacts of Hurricane Ida cut citrus season short. Don’t fret, though. Juicy Louisiana strawberries are in season just in time for Valentine’s Day too. Vendors will bring a variety of chocolate-covered strawberries for customers to choose from for that special person in their life.