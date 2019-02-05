A sweet surprise: The Louisiana strawberry season came early this year with appearances at the January farmers markets. The strawberry supply is expected to continue to increase throughout February, overlapping with the Louisiana citrus season.
Though we are waving goodbye to satsuma season, plenty of citrus fruits remain available at the market. Make sure to get some while you can!
February is also the perfect month for winter greens like kale, mustard greens, Swiss chard, collards and turnip greens. Root vegetables like sweet potatoes, beets, carrots and turnips will also be plentiful.
Looking for a sweet treat among all these fresh fruits and veggies? You can find Forte Grove’s Galette des Rois, a traditional French-style king cake, all month long.
February’s Fresh from the Market cooking demos
Demonstrations are held at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market.
FEB. 2: Daniel Thompson of D’Agostino’s Pasta Company
FEB. 9: Alice Womble of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
FEB. 16: Chef Laurence Landon of LSU
Red Stick Farmers Market schedule
Thursdays
8 a.m.-noon
Pennington Biomedical Research Center
6400 Perkins Road
Saturdays
8 a.m.-noon
Fifth and Main streets
Downtown Baton Rouge
