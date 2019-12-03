You can entice Santa and all the reindeer with the Red Stick Farmers Market’s December offerings—from fresh veggies to apple-cranberry pies. The farmers market will be welcoming the holiday season in a major way this month.

Shop for seasonal presents or stocking stuffers at the market, with plenty of holiday gift baskets stocked with locally made jams, jellies, pickles, citrus, cane syrup, honey and pecans. It’s an awesome place to find little gifts appropriate for anyone from coworkers to relatives.

With frost in the air, it’s finally time for root vegetables like sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, turnips, radishes, mustard greens, spinach and kale. These are perfect cold-weather foods, too. Just roast them in spices or saute them in a skillet for warm and tasty winter side dishes.

It’s also prime time for citrus, with plenty of satsumas, navels, grapefruit, tangelos and lemons.

Sugar hounds will enjoy the holiday treats like fruit cake, apple-cranberry pies, cane syrup cakes and teacakes. Savory dishes like mincemeat pies are also there for the buying.

Art lovers are in luck, too. The Baton Rouge Arts Market will be present alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market for the first three Saturdays this month, so glory in all the prime shopping opportunities and get both the Christmas shopping and the Christmas dinner shopping done at once.

The first Saturday, Dec. 7, will feature live music and holiday tunes played by the John Gray Jazz Trio all morning. There will also be featured cookbooks by local authors throughout the month, which will make the perfect gift for any culinary hobbyists in your life.

Bring the kids to the market Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 for plenty of special children’s activities, like recipes and art projects.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos in December

Demonstrations are held at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market.

Dec. 7: Christina Melton, author of Preserving our Roots

Dec. 14: Chef Carlos from Eliza Restaurant

Dec. 21: Alex Kennon, author of Classic Restaurants of New Orleans

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Tuesdays

8 a.m.-noon at the EBRP Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursdays

8 a.m.-noon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Thursdays

9 a.m.-noon at the ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.

Saturdays

8 a.m.-noon at the Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets