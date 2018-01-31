With more chilly temperatures on the horizon, the Red Stick Farmers Market will be showcasing fresh, local ingredients for the recipes that keep you warm and cozy.
According to Darlene Rowland of BREADA, the once-rare freezing temperatures hitting the capital area lately have caused issues for local farmers. Particularly affected are the strawberry plants that normally produce an early crop this time of year. Rowland told us not to worry, however, as the amount of berries available is projected to increase week-to-week. For now, though, if strawberries are on your shopping list, be sure to visit the market bright and early to snatch up the limited batches.
Other winter produce—including root vegetables like carrots, turnips, sweet potatoes and fennel—will be available to make a variety of delicious soups or a roasted vegetable medley. If you’re still sticking to your New Year’s resolutions, stock up on cabbage, greens and microgreens, as well as proteins like beef, pork, chicken and Gulf shrimp and fish.
First Saturday at the Market returns this weekend with a little something for everyone. Find a gift for your Valentine with sweet treats like chocolate-covered pecans and handmade jewelry, art and photography from the Baton Rouge Arts Market. Also be sure to pick up a galette des rois from Forte Grove before king cake season is over. The Parisian-style king cake is a super-light puff pastry filled with smooth almond paste.
Fresh from the Market cooking demos
Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market
Feb.3: Jared Tees of L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Feb. 17: Aimee Tortorich of Gov’t Taco
Feb. 24: Kaitlynn Fenley of Cultured Guru
Winter schedule
• Saturdays at Fifth and Main streets, 8 a.m.-noon.
• On Saturday, Feb. 10, the outdoor farmers market will be closed for the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade. Main Street Market (inside the marketplace at 501 Main St.) will be open 8 a.m.-noon that day, serving breakfast and lunch for paradegoers.
• The midweek farmers markets are on winter break.
• The Thursday market at Pennington Biomedical Research Center (6400 Perkins Road) reopens Feb. 8, 8 a.m.-noon, weather permitting.
Check breada.org for updates, or follow the Red Stick Farmers Market on Facebook.
