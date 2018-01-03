Frigid weather remains on the forecast, but the Red Stick Farmers Market will still be up and running all month.

Darlene Rowland of BREADA says the below-freezing temps this week might determine what’s fresh this month. “We will not know the extent of the effects until the freeze lifts this weekend,” she says. But Rowland adds shoppers shouldn’t be deterred from heading to the market this Saturday.

Made a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier? Hearty greens and root veggies like beets, carrots and turnips thrive in cold weather. Add these veggies to a pot of soup or even gumbo. And look for Bocage Honey—you’ll want to add it to a warm cup of coffee or tea all winter.

The market will be well-stocked with fresh dairy products like milk, butter and Creole cream cheese from Feliciana’s Best Creamery. And as Mardi Gras approaches, Forte Grove will sell galette des rois, a puff-pastry style French king cake with almond filling.

Check out the vendors inside Main Street Market for more fruit and veggie options, like salad subscriptions from FRESHjunkie and fresh-squeezed juice or smoothies from Our Daily Bread. Even the weekly cooking demos will offer tips for making meals healthier.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos

Held Saturdays at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market

Jan. 1: April Hamilton from April’s Kitchen Counter blog

Jan. 13: Emilie Hebert from Emilie Eats blog

Jan. 20: Leslie Moyers and students from Louisiana Culinary Institute

Winter schedule

• Saturdays at Main Street Market, 501 Main St. 8 am to noon.

• The midweek farmers markets are on winter break.

• The Thursday Market at Pennington will reopen in late-January.

Check breada.org for updates, or follow the Red Stick Farmers Market on Facebook.