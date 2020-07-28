National Farmers Market Week is the first week in August, and there’s no better way to celebrate than to head over to the Red Stick Farmers Market to get the last of the summer favorites, check out new additions and continue to pick up local year-round products.

With fall just around the corner, patrons can expect August markets to offer sweet and hot peppers, peaches, okra, eggplant, watermelons, Asian sun melons, and last-of-the-season squash and zucchini.

Plus, of course, there are the vendors who bring delicious choices to the market all year long. Need an easy, yummy dinner idea for the family? Bonnecaze Farms’ stone-ground grits pair wonderfully with a pack of Anna Marie Seafood’s shelled and deveined Gulf shrimp to make the classic Southern staple. Anna Marie’s Seafood also offers wild-caught fish, including grouper and red snapper.



But for those who are not particularly in the mood for seafood, Cutrer’s and Amato’s both offer locally made sausage in a variety of flavors, including smoked, Italian, chorizo and green onion, while Mahaffey Farms has different cuts of pork and chicken offered in family-sized portions.

Last, but definitely not least, Mushroom Maggie continues to offer a variety of locally grown mushrooms. In August, the market will have oysters, pioppinis, chestnut, lion’s mane, king trumpet and shiitakes, plus “grow your own” mushroom fruiting blocks.

Red Stick Farmers Market August 2020 schedule

Thursdays, 8 a.m.–noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays, 8 a.m.–noon

Main Street Market

Fifth and Main streets