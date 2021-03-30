What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets for April 2021

Spring is in the air, and Louisiana strawberries are coming in hot. This April, three local farmers will be providing strawberries at the Red Stick Farmers Market. On April 17, Red Stick Farmers Market will be celebrating the Louisiana strawberry harvest with fun activities.

The winter freeze did postpone some spring produce, but by mid- to late-April, spring veggies such as yellow squash and zucchini should be at the market. Until then, you’ll continue to find Brussels sprouts, beets, carrots, Swiss chard, spinach and kale at the market. As the seasons transition, be sure to stock up on your winter produce like sweet potatoes before they are gone.

Those prepping for Easter spreads can pick up some fresh-cut flowers, including mixed bunches of ranunculus, snapdragons, and anemones; along with cuts of lamb from Gonsoulin Cattle Farm that will be great for your Easter dishes.