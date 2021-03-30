×
What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets for April 2021

  • By Caroline Hebert

Spring is in the air, and Louisiana strawberries are coming in hot. This April, three local farmers will be providing strawberries at the Red Stick Farmers Market. On April 17, Red Stick Farmers Market will be celebrating the Louisiana strawberry harvest with fun activities. 

The winter freeze did postpone some spring produce, but by mid- to late-April, spring veggies such as yellow squash and zucchini should be at the market. Until then, you’ll continue to find Brussels sprouts, beets, carrots, Swiss chard, spinach and kale at the market. As the seasons transition, be sure to stock up on your winter produce like sweet potatoes before they are gone.

Those prepping for Easter spreads can pick up some fresh-cut flowers, including mixed bunches of ranunculus, snapdragons, and anemones; along with cuts of lamb from Gonsoulin Cattle Farm that will be great for your Easter dishes. 

The first Saturday of April also brings the Baton Rouge Arts Market’s hand-made goodies that are perfect for stocking your Easter baskets this weekend.  

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Thursdays

8 a.m. to noon
Behind Pennington Biomedical Research Center
6400 Perkins Road (enter from Kenilworth)

Saturdays

8 a.m. to noon
Main Street Market
Fifth and Main streets

Seasonal markets opening soon:

Tuesdays (market returns April 13, weather permitting)

8 a.m. to noon
Main Library
7711 Goodwood Blvd

Wednesdays (market returns April 14, weather permitting)

8 a.m. to noon
ExxonMobil YMCA
7717 Howell Blvd


