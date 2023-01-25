What’s the Best New Restaurant in Baton Rouge? Write in your nominations for this year’s Best of 225 Awards

Who will be nominated for this year’s Best of 225 Awards? It’s your call.

Nominations for the annual awards celebrating the best of Baton Rouge opened earlier this month. Your write-in nominations today will determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

From now until Feb. 8, fill in the ballot at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 with your picks for awards like Best Bakery, Best Pizza, Best Local Gift Shop, Best Local Social Media Personality and many more. After nominations are tallied, final voting will run Feb. 27 to April 3.

Nominees will be unveiled at our Best of 225 Voting Kick-off Party on Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Solera. Enjoy paella, passed tapas and your choice of a cocktail (including Spanish wine, Spanish beer, red or white sangria). The event is sponsored by Solera Restaurant, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and European Wax Center. Find tickets and more info here.