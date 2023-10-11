Baton Rouge is gearing up to welcome a brand-new festival that promises to celebrate Lebanese heritage this Saturday, Oct. 14.

Presented by St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church of Baton Rouge and hosted at Serop’s Café on Corporate Boulevard, the Lebanese Festival is set to immerse attendees in a whirlwind of Lebanese delights, from cuisine to music and dance.

“There’s a large Lebanese population that has been coming to Louisiana for about 140 years, and the Lebanese immigrants are very good at integrating into society,” says Father Alex Harb, one of the event’s organizers and pastor at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church. “Even though there has been this big presence for at least 140 years, there hasn’t been a lot of cultural celebration.”

One of the standout features of the festival will undoubtedly be Lebanese food, made by Serop’s and members of the local Lebanese community. Attendees can expect to find the tantalizing aroma of gyros and shawarma wafting through the air and the delicate flavors of hummus. Traditional Lebanese saj or Lebanese coffee will also be on offer, and Lebanese pastries, like baklava and namoura, will satisfy sweet cravings.

No Lebanese celebration is complete without the vibrant rhythms of traditional music and the energetic movements of dance. The festival is slated to feature live musical performances by Gabriel Nohra, a Texas-based composer who got his start in Beirut.

Lessons in the art of traditional Lebanese folk dancing and belly dancing will also take place throughout the day. Cultural vendors will be set up to offer insight into the history of Lebanon and teach a bit of the Lebanese language. And games for kids and adults will be available, too.

“Over the past 10 to 20 years, there has kind of been more recognition of Lebanese culture and Lebanese heritage,” Harb says. “There are a lot of people that have a little bit of exposure to Lebanon or Lebanese food or Lebanese culture, and so I think a lot of people will be excited and interested in coming to a festival.”

Come hungry, come curious, and come ready to celebrate at Serop’s Café.

The Lebanese Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and unlimited game play for kids costs $5. Cash is preferred but credit cards will be accepted. Serop’s Café is at 7474 Corporate Blvd. Learn more about the event here.