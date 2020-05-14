Managing editor Benjamin Leger is in the mood to make a cheese board. Here's what the rest of us at '225 Dine' are up to. (Stock photo)

As we wrap up another long week at home—and look to a slow reopening of businesses next week—we’re still gobbling up all the TV, movies, books and podcasts we can before things “get back to normal.”

We all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds for your next run—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For at-home cooking ideas

Lili Courtney’s recipes

“I’m all for flavorful, gorgeous-looking and shareable dishes to make, because appetizers are truly my jam. Local culinary instructor Lili Courtney has provided plenty of inspo. I’ve attended one of her classes at Red Stick Spice Co., and still look back on that experience when I need the confidence to try something new. I guess it’s no coincidence her business name is ‘Kitchen Confidence with Lili’? This raspberry and currant mostarda she posted on Wednesday has me craving a cheese board and all the little dips I can make to go with it. And you better believe this sweet/savory concoction will be part of the spread!”

—Benjamin Leger

For some quality simulation gaming

The Sims

“I’ve been playing The Sims since I was in middle school. The game is literally a simulation of whatever life you want—similar to how Barbies teach you that you can be anything you want. It’s on sale right now, and it’s definitely more than worth your buck. I’ve made some of my Sims complete college at the top of their class, become professional botanists, and even own a million dollar/simoleon house. You can decorate your house and even pay rent. I’ve logged almost 300 hours in the game, and I don’t regret it one bit. If you like Animal Crossing’s decorating and social aspects, you’ll definitely love The Sims, too.”

—Brittney Forbes, contributing writer

For your next binge watch

‘Lucifer’ on Netflix

“This week has been another one full of Netflix binge-watching for me. My newest obsession is Lucifer. The Devil himself comes to Earth as a Vegas club owner and gets hired by the police department as a civilian consultant after befriending a homicide detective. This show is Supernatural meets CSI with a healthy dose of interpersonal drama on top. Four seasons available and a fifth on the way makes this show a must watch.”

—Hannah Michel, contributing writer

For your reality show needs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12

“If ever there’s been a time to get into Drag Race, it’s now. This is probably the most talented and crowd-pleasing batch of queens in a while, making it hard to watch any of them sashay away at the end of each episode. It’s also the strangest season to date, with one queen having been mostly erased in editing because of some disturbing revelations about her past, and the fact that COVID-19 has put some big question marks around the finale—usually taped live and featuring the top queens lip syncing on the same stage for the crown. Either way, at least a handful of these queens have already snatched our hearts even if they don’t snatch a trophy.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For when you need news that won’t stress you out

‘Some Good News’

“Somewhere deep in the depths of Facebook, there’s a photo of 19-year-old me posing totally heart-eyed in front of a John Krasinski Gap ad in the mall. Yes, back in the late ’00s, I was in l-o-v-e with his Office persona, Jim Halpert. Which is why it makes me so, so proud to see that Krasinski has grown up to be, well … still pretty crush-worthy. I thought A Quiet Place was fantastic, and his web series Some Good News is quarantine binge-worthy. It’s full of surprise celebrity cameos, heartwarming stories about medical workers, and lots of charmingly cheesy, destined-to-go-viral stunts. You probably heard about the latest one: He reunited the cast of The Office for a surprise Zoom wedding of an engaged couple in quarantine. I’m not going to lie—I had to work really hard to keep tears from streaming down my face as I watched Oscar, Kevin, Creed, Meredith, Jim, Pam, Dwight, Michael and crew send off the happy couple.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor