3285 Nicholson Drive

Load up on Salvadoran-style tamales and thick pupusas stuffed with cheese or meat, accompanied by tangy pickled cabbage.

14241 Airline Highway, Suite 105

Tropical cocktails and elegantly plated Haitian Joumou Soup, jerk chicken and oxtails are primers on Caribbean comfort food.

445 N. Sixth St.

The indoor-outdoor downtown restaurant lets local produce call the shots in a rotation of global bites: Venezuelan-inspired arepas, Indonesian stir-fry, Spanish-style octopus and even a Japanese riff on patatas bravas.

8342 Perkins Road

Vietnamese-style chicken wings, bright bowls of vermicelli, zesty banh mi sandwiches and restorative bowls of pho are mainstays of this casual café.

850 Gardere Lane, C

Sample Honduran-style breakfast empanadas, pastries or baleadas (flour tortillas stuffed with beans and cheese).

2363 Hollydale Ave.

This Asian street food-inspired joint is all over the map, with curry crab claws, bulgogi dumplings and luscious ramens.

7673 Perkins Road, A5

Savor earthy mole sauces, delicately sliced aguachile and flights of smoky mezcal.

320 Saint Charles St.

Sample ackee and saltfish, the national dish of Jamaica, in an interior doused in a tricolor palette that pays homage to the Jamaican flag.

Boru Ramen + Sweet Society (2020)

4957 Essen Lane

Slurp Boru’s house-made noodles served over Tokyo-style broths. After, sashay next door to Sweet Society for Korean bingsu and Japanese taiyaki.

8312 Florida Blvd., Suite G

Share a spread of kebabs or a mezze platter of dips. Don’t skip a pot of Turkish-style tea.

159 W. State St. and 12812 Coursey Blvd., 2B

This Houston-born halal food truck slings shawarma wraps, loaded fries, kebabs and more.

4763 Airline Highway

Find jerk pork and brown stew beef at this eatery, which operated as a food truck before its brick-and-mortar.

Brasas Peru (2023)

7520 Perkins Road

Savor sweet, smoky charcoal chicken—one of Peru’s most popular dishes—with whole chickens marinated for two days and cooked in Peruvian rotisserie ovens. Or, sample spaghetti noodles coated in huancaína, a peppery yellow sauce from the Andean region.

8733 Jefferson Highway

Try Thai and Laotian dishes by a mother-daughter duo.

1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 4

Chew on Cuban and Colombian fare like arepas and loaded tostones.

1082 W. Lee Drive, Suite B

Bring your bestie—this cafe pumps out bevs like milk teas and treats like taiyaki and banh mi.

7474 Corporate Blvd., Suites 106-107

Rice burgers, milk teas and large steaming bowls of ramen are faves at this new spot.

5271 Highland Road

This chain’s BR digs boasts fluffly, golden slices of egg toast, and Korean corn dogs rolled in starchy potato cubes or dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

549 Main St.

Pile on the Korean-inspired toppings for a unique build-your-own meal experience.

More to try

Zorba’s Greek Bistro (2015 reopening)

5713 Essen Lane, Suite B

Ava Street Cafe (2016)

5207 Essen Lane

Umami Japanese Bistro (2016)

3930 Burbank Drive

Mi Tierra (2018)

13213 Perkins Road

Soji: Modern Asian (2018)

5050 Government St.

Swagat Indian Cuisine (2018)

15380 George O’Neal Road

Cannatella Grocery (2019)

3869 Government St.

Solera (2019)

4205 Perkins Road

Bonjour (2020)

5727 Essen Lane, Suite D and 240 Range 12 Blvd., Suite 107, Denham Springs

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey (2020)

3930 Burbank Drive

Cheng’s Restaurant & Bar (2021)

7951 One Calais Ave.

Pho 97 (2022)

15540 George O’Neal Road

Pho Viet Noodle House (2022)

503 Louisiana 30 W., Suite F

Tap 65 (2022)

515 Mouton St., Suite 103

Alexa’s Dulceria & Market (2024)

5201 Nicholson Drive, Suite F

General Tso’s Chicken (2024)

7064 Siegen Lane, Suite L

Habaneros (2024)

10155 Perkins Rowe, Suite 110

Little Kitchen (2024)

940 O’Neal Lane

Tulum’s Grill & Cantina (2024)

151 Bass Pro Blvd., Suite A

