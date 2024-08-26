West Feliciana’s fresh harvest: From farm to table

Sponsored by Visit St. Francisville

During the last ice age, sediment brought down from the Midwest by the Mississippi River formed the fertile and hilly landscape of West Feliciana Parish. Residents, both past and present, have taken advantage of the fertile soil to raise livestock and crops to feed the community. Area restaurants and grocery stores have partnered with local farms to provide the freshest ingredients for locals and visitors alike. Restaurants like The Saint and Restaurant 1796 use ingredients like mushrooms from Mushroom Maggie’s and goat cheese from Ewing Farms in their delicious dishes. Audubon Market and St. Francisville Market also sell chicken eggs from Bayou Sara Farms, microgreens from Westdome Farms, and more. You can even visit the weekly Farmer’s Market on Thursdays and get locally made honey, jam, and fresh produce. A visit to St. Francisville means you can enjoy great food while also supporting local farmers.

