One of the most fun parts of working at 225 is talking about food.

Debates about new food trends, discussions about when that hotly anticipated new restaurant will open, team meetings across town to taste-test mochi or rolled ice cream—trust me, we’ve done it all.

One of our most recent debates: Is it time to add a second edition of 225 Dine? The argument for it: Dining out in this town has gotten more interesting than ever. I mean, have you seen our roundup of all the restaurants that opened in 2018? It was our longest year-in-review list ever.

So when it came to launching that new food newsletter… all signs pointed to yes.

To make this change possible, we’ve reconfigured a few things about our newsletter lineup. Here’s what’s happening:

Look for 225 Dine on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Starting today, our food newsletter 225 Dine will publish twice a week—every Tuesday and Thursday before lunchtime. Double the Dine means more first looks inside the newest restaurants, food news, interviews with culinary industry leaders and recipes. We’ll tease previews of the stories on social media, but the emailed newsletter is the best way to get the full 225 Dine experience. So if you’re not already a subscriber, be sure to sign up now at 225batonrouge.com.

Find weekly event roundups now in 225 Dine

The final edition of our event e-newsletter The Best of 225 This Week published last week. We first launched that product thanks to consistent reader requests for more event coverage. But as the need for a second weekly edition of 225 Dine became increasingly apparent, we decided it was time to redirect our resources toward adding a second food newsletter, instead. It’s all good, though—we are still going to keep tabs on festivals, parties, concerts, art exhibits and even trivia nights. We’ll publish a roundup of the best weekend events in each Thursday edition of 225 Dine so you can plan your weekend. And you can always expect to see full previews of larger events like this one in our newsletters.

What you should do now

If you are already a subscriber to either one of our newsletters, great! 🎉 You don’t need to change anything—you’re all set to get our Tuesday and Thursday editions of 225 Dine. If you don’t wish to receive 225 Dine any longer, you may unsubscribe at the bottom of the next newsletter sent to your inbox.

Thank you for being a subscriber to 225 Dine—we hope you enjoy the revamped version this year.

Cheers to new beginnings in 2019!