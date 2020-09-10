The fastest growing segment in the Baton Rouge restaurant scene has been Asian cuisine, and there’s good reason why. Light and colorful, Asian-inspired cuisine in its many forms gives us multilayered flavors and diverse textures that are instantly craveable.

They also make you wish you had the skills to pull off these dishes at home.

The problem, of course, is time. 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson gave this recipe for Korean ground beef and rice bowls a try, and it turned out to be a definite keeper. It was fresh, fun and easy, and was a nice way to liberate ground beef from its usual shackles. The sauce is great, and if you prefer, you could pour it over sautéed strips of sirloin, chicken or pork.

Sauté or stir fry fresh vegetables on the side. And a hot tip for those veggies: Use the sesame oil required for the ground beef sauce when sautéing the vegetables for a deeper flavor.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a January 2019 edition of 225 Dine.