This Sunday dig your fork into something delicious and local with Slow Food Baton Rouge’s “Dinner in the Field.”

The event, 4-8 p.m. April 30 at Baton Rouge Gallery, is a “celebration of farm to table,” says Slow Food board member Carl Motsenbocker. Dinner in the Field was started in 2011 and brings together local chefs using local ingredients to create a tasty sit-down menu for guests. This year, the event includes seven local chefs and two mixologists.

Young, up-and-coming chefs and mixologists are typically chosen for the dinner, Motsenbocker says. The evening can be daunting, though, so they also bring back veterans. It’s a mix, he says, and typically left up to the organizing chef. This year, that chef is Tanner Purdum, formerly of Magpie Cafe and now based in New Orleans.

The event is spilt up into a parts. “Cocktail 90” starts at 4 p.m. and includes cocktails, live music and small plates. The two participating mixologists include Jessica Torres of Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar and independent mixologist Amanda Schuler.

The seven-course dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., with each chef creating a different course paired with wine.

Participating chefs include Secret Lair Taqueria’s Richard Markert, Celeste Gill of Chef Celeste’s Bistro, Driftwood Cask & Barrel’s Sean Rivera, City Pork Brasserie & Bar’s Ryan André, Twine’s Steve Diehl, Alex Barbosa of Barbosa’s Barbeque and DeWitt Ginn of Galatoire’s Bistro.

Every dish varies, and each chef is allowed to create whatever they chose using local ingredients, Motsenbocker says.

The event will be rain or shine this year, with the possibility to move it indoors at Baton Rouge Gallery depending on the weather conditions.

Inside or outside, the event not only celebrates local chefs and ingredients but also puts local farmers center stage, Motsenbocker says, showing attendees where our local food comes from.

Early bird ticket sales for Dinner in the Field have ended, but regular tickets are still available for $150. Motsenbocker suggests hurrying, though, as ticket sales will possibly close as early as Friday, April 28.

Dinner in the Field benefits Greauxing Healthy Baton Rouge, Slow Food’s farm to school program. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite. Find out more on the Facebook event page. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.