May is almost over, and with that we celebrate a new issue of 225. But before we say hello to June, we thought it was still worth it to pull some summertime inspiration from our May cover story all about local getaways.

In the issue, we highlight day drives and weekend escapes to the towns and attractions just outside East Baton Rouge Parish. It’s a perfect travel guide for those summer days when you’re looking for an easy getaway that isn’t the equivalent of driving to New Orleans or the beach.

And of course, we offer up tons of ideas for places to eat and dishes to try while you’re on the road.

Read on for the full story from the May 2019 issue of 225.