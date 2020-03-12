Much like New Orleans’ St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities, it was only inevitable that Baton Rouge’s own celebration would get postponed.

Wearin’ of the Green parade organizers announced Thursday morning, March 12, that they are following the city’s guidance to cancel the Saturday, March 14, parade. While some of the private house parties around the parade route might continue anyway, we’re here for those of you who want to do some social distancing this weekend.

What better way to spend a weekend at home than cooking or baking in the kitchen?

We dove into our archives for this story on making festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed snacks and traditional Irish dishes at home. Try your hand at Chocolate Mint Brownies, Shepherd’s Pie or Guinness Beef Stew.

Read on for the story, which originally appeared in a March 2017 edition of 225 Dine.