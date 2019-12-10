We get it: You’re filled with holiday cheer and want to spread the love. And while we are always looking for ways to celebrate and cherish our loved ones, this is also an important time of year to help those in need. Here are some easy ways to give back to the community in Baton Rouge this month.

Donate to Toys for Tots and get some free tots

It’s a great time to donate to Toys for Tots, and there’s an especially fun way to go about it. If you bring a wrapped gift to Curbside Burgers, you can get a free side of tots when you order a burger. There will be a Tots for Toys 2019 event Dec. 13 at Curbside, with a party celebrating the drive, and all the gifts will be taken to Youth Oasis on Christmas Eve.

Support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

As always, you can donate food to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by either dropping off food items at the food bank itself, or going to designated spots around Baton Rouge. It’s a great way to clean out your pantry while helping others.

Participate in ‘Toys & Trivia’ for the Boys & Girls Club

Join the young professionals group Club Blue for its annual “Toys & Trivia” event Wednesday, Dec. 11. Held at Happy’s downtown, 6-8 p.m., the group will be hosting a Christmas toy drive and playing Christmas-themed trivia. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or book (suitable for ages 6-12) to the event, and Club Blue will deliver them to the parents of Boys & Girls Club members.

Stuff the truck with the Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters

Stuff the Truck 2019 with Baton Rouge firefighters Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. The event, hosted by the Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters, will have music and games. Admission is one new, unwrapped toy, and all proceeds go to the Department of Children and Family Services. There are also plenty of Baton Rouge fire stations where you can stop by to drop off toys, if you’re not able to go to the event.

Get some adorable pet pics and help out Companion Animal Alliance

On Dec. 14, the Pet Photos with Santa event at Companion Animal Alliance will have Santa Claus there and ready to say cheese with your precious pooch, 1-4 p.m. Each photo has a suggested donation of $5, so you’ll be giving back to the animal shelter while getting some adorable pics.

Serve lunches to the needy with St. Vincent de Paul

Hosted by Forum 35 and St. Vincent de Paul, Volunteer-Bags of Hope is looking for volunteers 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 to bag dinners for Baton Rouge people in need. On Dec. 18, St. Vincent de Paul is also serving hot lunches and dinners, and needs volunteers 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to help distribute food to everyone at the Volunteer: St. Vincent de Paul Lunch Service event.

Check out cool cars and donate toys at the C.B. Pennington, Jr. YMCA

The Holiday Car Meet and Toy Drive Dec. 14, 7:30-11:30 a.m., will have awards and food. Vehicle owners are asked to bring an unopened toy to qualify for the awards.

Donate a ham to the Central Foodbank and Central Feeding Central

On Dec. 14, the Christmas Ham Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Winn-Dixie at 10974 Joor Road, will be collecting hams and fixings to give to people in need, so stop by and drop off a ham or two. The drive is hosted by the Central Foodbank and Central Feeding Central.

Volunteer for a turkey giveaway with The Shepard’s Market

Volunteer at the Great Turkey Giveaway 2019 at the Shepherd’s Market, 230 Renee Drive, where more than 500 turkeys will be given away. Volunteers need to show up at 7 a.m., Dec. 14, and the event is 9 a.m.-noon. You can support them financially by donating to the Shepherd’s Market’s PayPal.

Make a blood donation

It’s also an important time of the year to give blood. In Baton Rouge, Vitalant Blood Donations is offering $25 Amazon gift cards to anyone who donates until Dec. 15. There’s also the Dec. 12 NeuroMedical Center Holiday Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., where all blood donors will get free T-shirts.

Know of some other ways for locals to give back to the Baton Rouge community this month? Let us know about it in the comments!