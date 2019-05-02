¡Vamos a celebrar! Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday. Lucky for us, restaurants and bars around Baton Rouge are celebrating all weekend long. Be sure to grab a margarita or two and check out these festive events throughout the Red Stick.

Get the party started early at The Rum House



The Rum House is kicking off the celebrations with music and drink specials Saturday. Enjoy $3 beers, $6 house margaritas and $5 shots of Sauza Reposado, as well as music from the Drew Danzy Band all evening.

Get your bingo on at Perkins Rowe



Celebrate and shop at the same time at Perkins Rowe with Cinco de Bingo. Go from store to store for a chance to win an epic game of Bingo, with a $1,000 shopping spree as the grand prize. The shopping center will also have exclusive discounts, more Cinco de Mayo-themed activities and Taco de Paco’s food truck.

Have some family fun at Caliente Mexican Craving

Caliente is offering drinks, music and family fun this Cinco de Mayo. Get ready for $1 jello shots and $3 well tequila shots, as well as live music 1-10 p.m. There will also be a kids area with a bouncy house and games.

Double the party at Juban’s Creole Restaurant

Celebrate more than just Cinco de Mayo at Juban’s Cinco de Derby Patio Party. Enjoy $6 mint juleps and margaritas as well as games with big prizes.

Have a ‘quiet’ celebration at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

Mestizo is hosting a silent disco on Sunday for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo party. The Mexican restaurant will also offer food and drink specials all day long.

Party in the park with BREC



Enjoy Cinco de Mayo and the great outdoors at BREC’s Independence Community Park. From 2-6 p.m. Sunday, the park will have food, music, arts and crafts, games and more.

Enjoy creative margaritas at The Velvet Cactus



There are plenty of fun and festive drinks to choose from at The Velvet Cactus to fulfill your Cinco de Mayo celebration. Try margarita flavors like coconut mango habanero, watermelon mint or blood orange mango. You can also try a tequila flight to really get in the spirit.

Try specialty tacos at Olive or Twist

Olive or Twist is rolling out an entire Cinco de Mayo menu for the holiday. Enjoy unique tacos with local names like the Acadian—made with carnitas, avocado and green chilies—or the Coursey—loaded with blackened shrimp, mango-avocado salsa and avocado-lime crema. The cocktail bar is also serving up a large variety of margaritas and margarita cocktails.

Grab some nachos at Gov’t Taco

Gov’t Taco is loading up some nacho plates on Sunday. Enjoy $4 nachos made with Gov’t Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, Gov’t Hot Sauce and cumin crema. Pile on pork, chicken and beef for $2 more.

Sip and sing at El Paso Mexican Grill

Get ready for some great performances at El Paso Mexican Grill. Papo y Son Mandao will be on stage 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Mike Doussan will be performing 6-10 p.m. While you are there you can enjoy some of El Paso’s signature fajitas.

Know of another restaurant or bar in town hosting a Cinco celebration? Let us know about it in the comments!