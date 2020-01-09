With LSU scheduled to take on Clemson in the 2020 College Football National Championship this Monday, Jan. 13, you can bet Baton Rouge is ready to celebrate. If you aren’t planning to post up in New Orleans for the game at the Superdome, there are plenty of ways to cheer on the LSU Tigers in the Capital City. In fact, what better way to support the team than among the LSU faithful just outside campus?

Read on for some of the Baton Rouge area bars, restaurants and breweries that are planning game-day festivities on Monday. And let us know in the comments of other championship game events happening around town!

The big screens don’t get much bigger than at The Varsity Theatre. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the venue is offering drink specials, and no cover all evening. The Varsity is at 3353 Highland Road.

Head over to Mid City’s newest hangout to watch the battle with a beer in one hand and a soft pretzel in the other. Get there early to stake out a claim on one of the beer garden’s many picnic tables. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Mid City Beer Garden is at 3808 Government St.

The bar that lets you pour your own is hosting a viewing party for the masses who weren’t able to land a ticket to the big game. The unique bar gives patrons a wristband with an electronic chip so they can pour at their leisure from more than 40 taps. MID TAP is at 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd., Ste. D.

Watch the game while munching on some of Mason’s popular fare. The restaurant is featuring happy hour drink prices from 3 p.m. until the game ends. Mason’s Grill is at 13556 Jefferson Highway.

The Baton Rouge brewery is opening up its taproom at 5 p.m. to welcome football fans. The Big Cheezy Food Truck will be parked out front, and Tin Roof is releasing its taproom-only new brew, It’s Good To Be King Cake blonde ale, on Monday as well. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

The Tex-Mex favorite is holding a watch party with giveaways, free shots and more while the game plays on the big screens. La Carreta is at 4065 Government St.

The Mid City bar is showing the game on four big screens and offering food, drinks and games starting at 6 p.m. Lemoine’s is at 5170 Government St.

The new multi-level hangout at Electric Depot is offering plenty of drink specials and discounts on wings, flatbreads and chips and queso. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Head over to Gonzales for one of the area’s newest breweries to watch the championship game. The brewery will open at 4 p.m. and is celebrating the release of its #STTDB beer, an imperial berliner with mango, tangerine, passionfruit and peach. Gilla Brewing is at 13025 Highway 44 in Gonzales.

The new brewery will be broadcasting the game on nine TVs, and the Geaux Cuban food truck will be parked outside starting at 5 p.m. Rally Cap is at 11212 Pennywood Ave.

Head downtown to one of Third Street’s newest hangouts to watch the football game. The bar will offer drink specials and a full menu all night long. Squeaky Pete’s is at 326 Third St.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Station with no cover and dozens of big screens to watch the game. Happy hour lasts until the game starts at 7 p.m. with free touchdown shots for every LSU score. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

Other sports bars and restaurants to check out

Give popular spots like Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Bengal Tap Room, Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, Ivar’s, The Chimes and Creole Cabana a call to find out what they have planned during the championship. Editor’s note: Those businesses had not posted events for the game on social media as of press time.