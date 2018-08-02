Sword swallowing, opera singing, fire dancing and more will take center stage at the Louisiana Culinary Institute’s collaboration with Vaudeville Entertainment this Thursday.

The event will be half-dinner, half-spectacle. The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour featuring beer, wine, blackberry smashes and pear martinis courtesy of BRQ.

The cocktail hour will be followed by the main courses courtesy of Bacon and Fig Events. Patrons will start their meals with an heirloom caprese salad, followed by an entree of marinated skirt steak with salsa verde and garlic and herb crusted potatoes.

While you’re indulging in the good eats, the vaudeville performers will begin their act. Expect to see poetry by Josh Hamzehee, sword swallowing by Twisted Trystan, opera singing by Steven Rushing, belly dancing by Briel Edmonds and fire dancing by Roxanne LeBlanc.

All of these events will culminate in an evening that attendees are unlikely to forget. If you’re in the mood for a marriage of great local cuisine and breathtaking live performance, look no further.

Tickets for the Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Vaudeville dinner and show on Thursday, Aug. 2, are $70 and can be purchased here. The institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.