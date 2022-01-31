Walk-On’s expands with Atlanta office, as CEO Brandon Landry plans new concept for Baton Rouge

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is opening an Atlanta office in the first quarter of this year to support rapid growth and hiring, the company announced last week. Its headquarters will remain in Baton Rouge.

The Atlanta office will house the company’s chief financial officer and other finance, analytics and technology positions. The expansion will also look to add location-based functions as needed, including regional operations and marketing support. Two recent hires will join the Atlanta office: Jared Hinshaw, previously of Inspire Brands, as vice president of IT, and John Stack, previously of InterContinental Hotels Group, as vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Walk-On’s currently has 61 restaurants and another 100 in various stages of development. Read the full announcement.