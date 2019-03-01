These waffles and pancakes go beyond butter and syrup

When you’re a kid, waffles are a special treat—even the toaster-oven variety. They’re the perfect DIY breakfast, offering you a chance to toast your waffles yourself, then race to top them with butter and Aunt Jemima syrup while they’re still hot.

Today, most brunch restaurants offer up elevated takes on fresh waffles and pancakes to satisfy our grown-up palates.

When done right, they’re light, fluffy and airy, the perfect canvas to soak up melting butter, sweet syrup and pretty much whatever other toppings you can think to throw at them.

We’re not eating Eggos anymore—but that doesn’t mean you can’t still tell your friends to “l’eggo.”

WAFFLES

Apple Pie Waffle at Willie’s Restaurant & Bar

A house-made waffle is generously topped with whipped cream, caramel and bright Granny Smith apple slices doused in cinnamon and sugar. But you’ll want to eat this one fast—the apples come out of the oven so warm, they might melt the whipped cream.

Belgian Waffle at The Gregory

The chic restaurant inside The Watermark hotel downtown dishes up a jumbo Belgian waffle that’s just as classic and beautiful as the hotel’s interior. The waffle is the perfect base for butter, syrup and juicy berries. It’s just sweet enough to not be overpowering. thegregorybr.com

Chicken & Waffles Acadia at Olive or Twist

When you head to a craft cocktail spot for brunch, you’re probably going for the drinks. Luckily, Olive or Twist has a hearty menu to keep you afloat during all those cocktail rounds. A Southern-style fried chicken breast is soaked in a sweet tea marinade. It sits on a throne of maple syrup-infused Belgian waffles all topped with a Cajun cream sauce.

Belgian Waffle at Portobello’s Grill

Of course an Italian-inspired restaurant would make brunch as rich and decadent as possible. Spread your Portobello’s waffle with strawberry butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar—or go full Louisiana and top it with a sweet bananas foster sauce. portobellos.net

Fried Smoked Chicken & Waffle at Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood

Stab’s builds flavor in its fried chicken by smoking the meat before frying. It’s served on a made-to-order waffle with Steen’s cane syrup, a dusting of powdered sugar and a side of house-smoked bacon. If sweet waffles are more your thing, watch for the restaurant’s rotating waffle flavors. Previous specials have included lemon meringue, pecan, bread pudding and peach. stabsprime.com

PANCAKES

Pancake Flight at Another Broken Egg Cafe

When you’re having the worst breakfast indecision, the option to mix and match three pancake flavors is a welcome relief. We’d go with the lemon blueberry goat cheese, the sweet potato and the bananas foster flavors. anotherbrokenegg.com

Sweet Potato Pecan Pancakes at Cafe Americain

If you’re missing fall food, you’re in luck: Cafe Americain serves these babies year-round during its brunch. Two scratch-made pancakes feature a batter full of sweet potatoes and baked pecans that‘s then topped with homemade cane syrup. They come with three eggs cooked your way, grits, hash browns, and your choice of bacon, ham or andouille sausage—you won’t leave hungry here. cafeamericainrest.com

Pancakes at Frank’s Restaurant

Frank’s has diner vibes and a pancake menu with variety easily rivaling IHOP’s. Get your pancakes sweet potato-flavored, stuffed with berries, topped with bananas and pecans, or candy-inspired—choose from Hershey’s, Reese’s or Butterfinger. There’s even a gluten-free option for those who once thought their pancake days were behind them. franksrestaurantla.com

Banana Pancake at Good Eats Kitchen

For your at-home brunch, pick up a pre-cooked dish you can eat guilt-free. This healthier pancake is made of banana, flaxseed, organic whole- wheat flour and Greek yogurt. It comes with a side of maple syrup.

This article was originally published in the March 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.

