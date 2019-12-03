The VooDoo BBQ on Nicholson Drive, near LSU’s campus, has permanently closed, according to a Monday morning Facebook post by the restaurant.

It’s the second VooDoo BBQ to shutter in the last two years, after the Perkins Rowe location closed in October 2018 to be replaced by Jinya Ramen Bar. The company’s restaurant off Jefferson Highway and Drusilla Lane is the only remaining VooDoo BBQ in Baton Rouge.

This marks the third restaurant to close near LSU in the past week. Last Monday, Mellow Mushroom announced it was closing its Highland Road restaurant after nearly two decades of operation. On the same day, Houma-based Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts announced it was relocating its Lee Drive establishment, opened in 2013, to Cut Off.

This story appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of Daily Report. Read the original story here.