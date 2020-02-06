The Vintage—a New Orleans-based concept that will feature craft coffee, gourmet beignets and cocktails—is set to open in the Commerce Building downtown within the first quarter of this year, with plans for the restaurant visibly moving forward.

It’s happening despite previous speculation that plans for the eatery, managed by OnePack Hospitality Group, would fall through. Rumors began circulating in mid-November, after Provisions on Perkins, another OnePack concept, shut down in The Acadian Village Shopping Center, making the future of The Vintage appear uncertain.

But in early January, Bradley Charlesworth, marketing and communications director for property manager Key Real Estate Company, told Daily Report in a text message that “The Vintage confirmed they are just waiting on permitting but everything is still moving forward.” Recent calls to Charlesworth again confirmed the timeline that the restaurant would “definitely” open within the first quarter of the year.

The restaurant has also applied for an alcoholic beverage permit.

Physically, the space appears nearly ready for business, with “The Vintage” splashed in gold lettering across the glass front door. The interior has a rustic look, complete with wooden tables, kitchen chairs, full-length lamps, a piano and dozens of vintage portraits against a dark wood paneling.

Like Magpie Cafe—which formerly occupied the space before closing last June—the restaurant also appears to include a full-service bar.

